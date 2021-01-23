  • MORE MARKET STATS

PM Modi visits National Library in Kolkata, pays floral tribute to Netaji

January 23, 2021 5:02 PM

Modi went around seeing paintings by around 100 artists on a 40-metre long canvas on the sprawling lawns of Belvedere House at the National Library compound.

The prime minister also greeted participants in an international conference on "Revisiting the legacy of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose" at Belvedere House to mark his 125th birth anniversary.

Modi went around seeing paintings by around 100 artists on a 40-metre long canvas on the sprawling lawns of Belvedere House at the National Library compound.

The prime minister paid floral tributes at the feet of Netaji’s statue on his arrival at the library. He was accompanied by West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar. Modi interacted with some of the artists as he went around seeing the paintings and folk art of Bengal.

The prime minister also greeted participants in an international conference on “Revisiting the legacy of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose” at Belvedere House to mark his 125th birth anniversary. Modi was at the National Library for 18 minutes, following which he left for Victoria Memorial to attend a programme.

