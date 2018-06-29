PM Modi visits Atal Bihari Vajpayee at AIIMS, third time since hospitalisation on June 11

FILE PHOTO PM Narendra Modi visits Atal Bihari Vajpayee at AIIMS on June 11 (PTI Photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today visited ailing BJP veteran and former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee at the AIIMS in Delhi. According to a report in The Indian Express, the Prime Minister spent around 15 minutes at Vajpayee’s ward and enquired about his health from the doctors. This was his third visit to Vajpayee since the former PM’s hospitalisation.

The 93-year-old leader was admitted to the hospital on June 11 with a kidney tract infection and chest congestion. Before this, Modi had visited Vajpayee on June 25 and 11.

According to the hospital, Vajpayee’s health is stable but he continues to be in the ICU. On June 11, the day Vajpayee was admitted to the hospital, a team of doctors had examined him and he has been on injectable antibiotics since then.

AIIMS director Dr Randeep Guleria is leading the team of doctors treating Vajpayee. He had earlier said that the BJP veteran’s kidney function has improved with good urine output. He had expressed hope that Vajpayee will recovery soon.

PM Modi was today at the AIIMS to inaugurate a motorable tunnel which connects the main building with the trauma facility. Besides, he also laid the foundation stone of the National Centre for Ageing at the hospital.

Several leaders including Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, former deputy PM LK Advani, BJP president Amit Shah, former PM Manmohan Singh and HD Dewe Gowda, Congress president Rahul Gandhi and others have visited Vajpayee since June 11.