PM Modi visits Arun Jaitley’s family after return from France, offers condolences to late Union minister

Modi visits Jaitley’s family: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today visited Arun Jaitley’s family to offer tributes to the late BJP leader and Union minister who passed away last Saturday. PM Modi returned from his three-nation visit to France, Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) early Tuesday morning.

PM Modi, accompanied by Home Minister Amit Shah, met Arun Jaitley’s wife Sangeeta, daughter Sonali and son Rohan at their East of Kailash house in South Delhi.

The Prime Minister was in Bahrain when Jaitley breathed his last at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in Delhi. PM Modi had called Jaitley’s family to express his grief. The family members had then urged him not to cut short his foreign tour, reports said. Later, addressing the Indian community in Bahrain, an emotional Modi recalled Arun Jaitley as his dear friend.

Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets the family of late former Union Finance Minister #ArunJaitley at his residence. pic.twitter.com/cx0hRYYcfe — ANI (@ANI) August 27, 2019

"I cannot imagine that I am here in Bahrain while my dear friend Arun Jaitley is no more. Some days ago, we lost our former defence minister Behen Sushma Ji. Today my dear friend Arun went away," PM Modi said.