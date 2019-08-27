PM Modi visits Arun Jaitley’s family after return from France, offers condolences to late Union minister

Published: August 27, 2019

PM Modi, accompanied by Home Minister Amit Shah, met Arun Jaitley's wife Sangeeta, daughter Sonali and son Rohan at their East of Kailash house in South Delhi.

PM Modi, Arun Jaitley, Arun Jaitley familyPM Modi met Arun Jaitley’s wife Sangeeta, daughter Sonali and son Rohan at their East of Kailash house in South Delhi. (Photo/DD News)

Modi visits Jaitley’s family: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today visited Arun Jaitley’s family to offer tributes to the late BJP leader and Union minister who passed away last Saturday. PM Modi returned from his three-nation visit to France, Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) early Tuesday morning.

PM Modi, accompanied by Home Minister Amit Shah, met Arun Jaitley’s wife Sangeeta, daughter Sonali and son Rohan at their East of Kailash house in South Delhi.

The Prime Minister was in Bahrain when Jaitley breathed his last at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in Delhi. PM Modi had called Jaitley’s family to express his grief. The family members had then urged him not to cut short his foreign tour, reports said. Later, addressing the Indian community in Bahrain, an emotional Modi recalled Arun Jaitley as his dear friend.

“I cannot imagine that I am here in Bahrain while my dear friend Arun Jaitley is no more. Some days ago, we lost our former defence minister Behen Sushma Ji. Today my dear friend Arun went away,” PM Modi said.
“At a time at a time when people are celebrating janmashtami, I am mourning the death of my friend Arun,” he went on to add.Arun Jaitley, 66, was admitted to AIIMS to August 9  after he complained of breathlessness and restlessness. Jaitley, who served as Union Finance Minister and Defence Minister in the previous Modi Cabinet had opted out of any role in the BJP government owing to his ill health.

