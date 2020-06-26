  • MORE MARKET STATS

PM Modi using Army’s valour in Ladakh for Bihar assembly polls, alleges Shiv Sena

Updated: Jun 26, 2020 12:09 PM

Assembly polls are due later this year in Bihar, where the BJP is part of the JD(U)-led ruling coalition.

saamana editorial Shiv Sena has accused PM Modi of using the Indian Army’s valour for the upcoming Bihar assembly elections. (File pic)

The Shiv Sena on Friday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of using the Indian Army’s valour in the Galwan valley clash for the upcoming Bihar assembly elections.

The ruling coalition lead party in Maharashtra said the PM is playing “caste and regional card” by highlighting the role of a particular Army regiment whose personnel were involved in the fierce clash with Chinese troops in the Galwan valley along the LAC on June 15.

Party mouthpiece ‘Saamana’, in its editorial, referred to Modi’s statement mentioning the Bihar Regiment’s bravery in the Galwan valley clash.

“When the country faced crisis on its borders, were Mahar, Maratha, Rajput, Sikh, Gorkha, Dogra regiments sitting idle and mixing or chewing tobacco on the borders?” the Marathi daily asked in a stinging poser.

“Yesterday, Maharashtra’s Sunil Kale (a CRPF jawan from the state) attained martyrdom in Pulwama (during an encounter with terrorists). Due to the upcoming Bihar elections, importance is being given to caste and region in the Indian Army,” it said.

The publication of the Sena, a former BJP ally, deprecated this brand of politics. “Such politics is a disease which is graver than coronavirus,” the editorial said.

Assembly polls are due later this year in Bihar, where the BJP is part of the JD(U)-led ruling coalition.

