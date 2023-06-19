Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to embark on his first state visit to the United States from June 21 to June 24 at the invitation of President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden.

While PM Modi has visited the United States six times since 2014 for official visits and to take part in multilateral engagements, this is his first state visit. The state visit is the highest form of diplomatic exchange between two countries.

The visit is also being hailed as a watershed moment in Indo-US ties that may see several pacts inked for better cooperation across sectors, including defence and technologies.

The Prime Minister will reach New York on June 20 and is expected to be welcomed by the Indian diaspora at the Andrews Air Force Base.

Modi US visit: Full schedule and events

DAY 1

On June 21, PM Modi will lead the celebrations of the International Day of Yoga at the UN headquarters.

Following that, PM Modi will travel to Washington DC where US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden are expected to host an intimate private dinner for the Prime Minister on the same evening.

DAY 2

On June 22, the Prime Minister will be accorded a ceremonial welcome at the White House. After the welcome, he will hold a high-level dialogue with US President Joe Biden.

PM Modi will address a joint session of the US Congress on June 22 afternoon at the invitation of Congressional leaders, including Speaker Kevin McCarthy of the House of Representatives and Senate majority leader Chuck Schumer.

PM Modi will be only the third world leader to make such an address twice. In 2016, he had addressed the US Congress during the Obama administration.

A state dinner will be hosted by the Bidens in honous of PM Modi on June 22 evening. Several hundred guests, including members of Congress, diplomats and celebrities, are expected to be at the dinner.

DAY 3

On the third day of visit, PM Modi will be jointly hosted at a luncheon by Vice President Kamala Harris and Secretary of State Antony Blinken. He will also interact with the CEOs, professionals and other stakeholders.

On June 23 evening, the Prime Minister will address the Indian diaspora at a mega event in Ronald Reagan Center.

DAY 4

After his US visit, PM Modi will travel to Egypt on June 24 to meet President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi and build on trade and strategic relations between the two sides.