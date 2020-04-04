PM Modi, US President Donald Trump have telephonic conversation on fight against COVID-19

By: |
Published: April 4, 2020 8:19:01 PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump on Saturday held a detailed discussion on the situation arising out of the coronavirus outbreak.

donald trump, donald trump india visitThe two leaders held an “extensive” telephonic conversation.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump on Saturday held a detailed discussion on the situation arising out of the coronavirus outbreak and resolved to deploy the full strength of the India-US partnership to fight the pandemic. The two leaders held an “extensive” telephonic conversation.

“We had a good discussion, and agreed to deploy the full strength of the India-US partnership to fight COVID-19,” Modi tweeted.

Related News

The discussion comes at a time when both countries are in the grip of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The US has so far confirmed 278,458 cases of COVID-19 and more than 7,100 deaths. India has 3,072 coronavirus cases and has reported 75 deaths.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. PM Modi US President Donald Trump have telephonic conversation on fight against COVID-19
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Budget 2020

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1‘Aao diya jalaye’: PM Modi invokes Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s famous poem to seek public support for ‘light a lamp’ appeal
2Election Commission again defers Rajya Sabha polls to 18 seats due to coronavirus outbreak
3Coronavirus in UP: Yogi Adityanath thanks Maywati after she directs BSP MLAs to donate Rs 1 crore