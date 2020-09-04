PM Modi urges women cops to engage women in Jammu and Kashmir to prevent youth from taking to terrorism

PM Narendra Modi heaped praises on the people of Jammu and Kashmir, saying they are lovely people.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday urged women police personnel to engage women in Jammu and Kashmir to prevent youth from taking to terrorism at an early stage itself.
Virtually addressing IPS probationers at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy here, Modi also said the ‘humane’ side of the police force in the country has come to fore during the coronavirus pandemic.
Responding to a woman probationer, Modi heaped praises on the people of the union territory, saying they were “lovely” people.
“I am very connected to these people. They treat you with so much love…we have to stop those who take the wrong path. Women can do that. Our women personnel can use mothers (in J&K)..if we do that in the initial stages itself, it will be very useful,” he said.
Police officers think that when they join a new duty, everyone should fear them, especially area gangsters.
He also noted that yoga and pranayama were great ways to beat the stress.
