PM Modi urges IAS officers to follow holistic approach to work, says mindset of country is changing

PM Narendra Modi has asked the IAS officers to adopt out of the box thinking and a holistic approach in their work. The Prime Minister was addressing the officers of the 2020 batch in the concluding session of the Assistant Secretary Programme 2022 on Thursday. He noted that the focus of governance has shifted outside Delhi to all regions of the country. The PM also stressed on the significance of performing one’s duties towards the nation and added that the mindset of ‘Rajpath’ has now changed to the sentiments of ‘Kartavya Path’, a reference to the change in the name of a key avenue in the Central Vista.

Also Read | Home Minister Amit Shah on three-day visit to Assam

According to an official statement, “Prime Minister Modi said that the officers have got the opportunity to serve the country during the Amrit Kaal and help realise the Panch Pran (five pledges).” “He said that officers have a key role in ensuring that the target of a developed India is achieved in Amrit Kaal,” it read.

The Prime Minister suggested the officers develop an understanding of the local culture of the area of work and strengthen their connection with local people at the ground level. He asked them to focus on “One District One Product” and explore the opportunities of exporting products of their district. He further asked the officers to prepare their action plan for the Aspirational Districts Program.

Highlighting the success of Jan Dhan Yojana earlier, the Prime Minister talked about the importance of digital economy and exhorted the officers to try to connect people across villages with digital economy and UPI.

Also Read | President Droupadi Murmu likely to visit Tripura for two days from Oct 13

The official statement further stated that this year, 175 IAS officers of 2020 batch were posted as assistant secretaries in 63 central ministries/departments from July 11 till October 7. On the occasion, eight presentations were given by the assistant secretaries to the Prime Minister. The topics of these presentations included Poshan Tracker: tool for improved monitoring of Poshan Abhiyaan, Enabling multi-lingual voice-based digital access through Bhashini and Corporate data management, among others.