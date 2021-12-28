PM Modi upgrades to Rs 12-crore Mercedes-Maybach 650 Guard – car can withstand bullets and blasts

PM Modi now has a Mercedes-Maybach S 650 Guard, an upgrade from the Range Rover Vogue and the Toyota Land Cruiser that he used until recently.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has got a latest upgrade on his car. He now has a Mercedes-Maybach S 650 Guard, an upgrade from the Range Rover Vogue and the Toyota Land Cruiser that he used until recently.

PM Modi was recently seen in the new Maybach 650 armoured first at Hyderabad House when he met Russian President Vladimir Putin on his India visit.

Mercedes-Maybach S650 Guard is the latest face-lifted model with VR10 level protection— the highest-ever provided in a production car. It can withstand bullets thanks to the upgraded windows and body shell and can take an assault from AK-47 rifles.

The Mercedes-Maybach S 650 Guard also also has the capability to withstand a blast of 15 kg TNT from a distance of just two metres. The windows get polycarbonate coating on the inside, while the under-body has been heavily armoured to protect the occupants from a direct explosion.

It sports a 6.0-litre twin-turbo V12 engine that develops 516 bhp and about 900 Nm of peak torque. The top speed is restricted to 160 kmph. The new upgrade also features comforts of the Maybach S-Class which include seat massagers and enhanced legrooms.

As the Gujarat chief minister, PM Modi travelled in a bulletproof Mahindra Scorpio. After taking over as the Prime Minister in 2014, he used BMW 7 Series High-Security Edition.

The request for a vehicle upgrade is usually put up by the Special Protection Group or SPG, which is responsible for safeguarding the PM. The SPG identifies the security requirements and then takes the decision if the state head requires a vehicle upgrade.