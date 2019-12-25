PM Modi unveils statue of Atal Bihari Vajpayee in Lucknow on his birth anniversary

By: |
Lucknow | Published: December 25, 2019 4:07:03 PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday unveiled a statue of former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee at the Lok Bhawan here.

He also laid the foundation stone for the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Medical University in the Uttar Pradesh capital. (Twitter/BJP)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday unveiled a statue of former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee at the Lok Bhawan here. He also laid the foundation stone for the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Medical University in the Uttar Pradesh capital.

The state government has given 50 acres of land for the varsity.

The event coincided with the birth anniversary of Vajpayee, who represented Lucknow in the Lok Sabha five times.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. PM Modi unveils statue of Atal Bihari Vajpayee in Lucknow on his birth anniversary
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Advertisement
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1After Shiv Sena workers beat up man, tonsure his head, Aaditya Thackeray appeals for calm while dealing with ‘nasty, low life trolls’
2CBI takes over probe into Yamuna Expressway scam, books ex-CEO P C Gupta and 20 others
3Indian-Americans hold rallies in support of CAA, NRC in US