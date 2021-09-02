PM Modi unable to come out of ‘karsevak’ mindset; Jammu and Kashmir all-party meet mere photo-op: Mehbooba Mufti

Mufti said that the People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration appears to be the only hope at this point of time.

PDP chief and former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti has said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has not been able to come out of the ‘karsevak’ mindset and is implementing whatever he has been taught as a ‘karsevak’ at this time. Mufti made the remarks during an interview with The Indian Express. Mufti said that nobody could have dreamt about what is happening in India today. She said that Jammu and Kashmir was tied to the idea of a secular India and Nehru and Gandhi were the face to that idea, not Savarkar.

Reacting to the alleged use of central agencies against her, Mufti said that since she is not ready to toe the line on the false narrative that the government is trying to create on J&K, hence there is so much oppression in the state. She claimed that there are efforts by the government to project the silence of people as normalcy, which is not the truth. “I feel that our institutions which uphold the fundamental or constitutional rights of people in a country or in a state have been subverted…They have demolished everything built over the last 70 years, and J&K was a part of that,” she said.

Mufti said that she doesn’t regret allying with the BJP and added that her father late Mufti Mohammad Sayeed went into the alliance knowing that the BJP had several seats and any government without them would not have lasted.

“I think he (Mufti Sayeed) understood that, and he had this notion that Narendra Modi, after coming to power with such a huge majority….the Prime Minister’s post will bring some moderation to him. Once you are at the highest seat of power, you don’t think as an individual or a party. I think that is something that he (Mufti Sayeed) had anticipated, which unfortunately did not happen,” she said.

When asked about what purpose PM Modi’s all-party meet had served, Mufti said that the Centre wanted to show at the national and international level that they are trying to reach out. Mufti claimed that over two months have passed and nothing has moved. “It seems it was an exercise done to showcase this photo where everybody was in the same frame, especially those two parties whom they have been calling all kinds of names,” she said.

Mufti said that the People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration appears to be the only hope at this point of time. She alleged that the Centre is trying to divide the group and create fissures.

Reacting to the opposition meeting chaired by Sonia Gandhi, Mufti claimed to have raised the issue of the BJP subverting the institutions of the country that started with the ‘illegal scrapping of Article 370’. She said that if dismembering of the state can happen after 70 years of Independence, it can be reversed as well and the Congress has a bigger role to play in it.