PM Modi to visit Uttar Pradesh tomorrow, to inaugurate 1406 projects worth Rs 80,000 crore

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Friday inaugurate projects worth over Rs 80,000 crore during his one-day visit to Uttar Pradesh. After reaching Lucknow, he will attend the UP Investors Summit and then visit the Pathri Mata Mandir in Kanpur along with President Ram Nath Kovind, according to the information shared by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO).

“Around 11 am, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will reach Indira Gandhi Pratishthan, Lucknow where he will attend the Ground Breaking Ceremony @3.0 of the UP Investors Summit. Around 1:45 pm, the Prime Minister will reach Paraunkh village, Kanpur, where he will accompany President Ram Nath Kovind to visit Pathri Mata Mandir,” read a PMO release on Thursday.

“During the Ground Breaking Ceremony, Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of 1406 projects worth more than Rs 80,000 crores. The projects encompass diverse sectors like Agriculture and Allied, IT and Electronics, MSME, Manufacturing, Renewable Energy, Pharma, Tourism, Defence & Aerospace, Handloom & Textiles etc. The ceremony will be attended by top industry leaders of the country,” the release further read.

PM Modi is expected to visit Dr. B R Ambedkar Bhavan and then accompany the President to Milan Kendra, Kovind’s ancestral house.

President Kovind’s ancestral residence has been converted to a community centre. Following the visit to Milan Kendra, PM Modi will head to a public function at Paraunkh village at noon.

According to the press release, “The Uttar Pradesh Investors Summit 2018 was held on 21 and 22 February 2018, with the first Ground Breaking Ceremony being held on 29 July, 2018 and second Ground Breaking Ceremony on 28 July 2019. During the first Ground Breaking Ceremony, foundation of 81 projects worth more than Rs 61,500 crore was laid, while in the second Ground Breaking Ceremony, foundation of 290 projects with investments of more than Rs 67,000 crore was laid.”