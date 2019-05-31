PM Modi to visit Sri Lanka in early June

Published: May 31, 2019 10:12:41 PM

Bhutan was the first country Modi had visited in 2014 after becoming prime minister.

Sri Lanka was hit by a wave of bombings last month in which over 250 people were killed.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to travel to Colombo on June 9, Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena said on Friday. Sirisena, who was here to attend Modi’s swearing-in ceremony, told reporters that Sri Lanka was eagerly waiting to welcome the Indian leader. The Sri Lankan President said he has received information that Modi will be travelling to Colombo on June 9 on his return from Maldives. Srisena said it will be a great honour for his government and people of the island nation to receive Modi as it will further strengthen bilateral ties between the two countries particularly in areas of trade and commerce.

Modi held a bilateral meeting with Sirisena on Friday during which both the leaders noted that terrorism and extremism continue to pose a threat to humanity. They also expressed commitment for closer bilateral cooperation for peace and security in South Asia and the Indian Ocean region, the External Affairs Ministry said. Sri Lanka was hit by a wave of bombings last month in which over 250 people were killed.

“Modi warmly thanked President Sirisena for his gesture of attending the ceremony and also for his good wishes. He conveyed his government’s continued commitment to further foster friendly bilateral ties with Sri Lanka,” the MEA said. Modi is expected to travel to the Maldives between June 7-8 which will be his first bilateral visit after becoming PM for a second term. However, there is no official word on it so far. Bhutan was the first country Modi had visited in 2014 after becoming prime minister.

