PM Modi in Shimla tomorrow: Roadshow, mega rally and more as PM kicks off celebrations to mark 8 years in govt — All you need to know

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Shimla on Tuesday where he will hold a roadshow and address a rally to mark the eighth anniversary of his government.

This will be PM Modi’s first visit to Shimla after December 27, 2017, the day his party’s government came to helm in the state. He last addressed the public meeting in the state capital on April 27, 2017, after launching the Centre’s subsidised air regional connectivity scheme UDAN, or ‘Ude Desh ka Har Nagarik’.

The latest visit comes ahead of the state assembly elections, scheduled to be held later this year. The prime minister will nearby sound the BJP’s poll bugle in the state where the party faces anti-incumbency and a two-front challenge from the Congress and Aam Aadmi Party.

Chief Minister Jairam Thakur said that PM Modi will virtually interact with all the chief ministers of the states from the historic Ridge — once the promenade for the British colonial rulers when this town was their summer capital.

Later, he will address a public meeting, which is likely to see participation of over 50,000 party workers from there. The party has mobilised the people to accord warm welcome to the Prime Minister right from the Central Telegraph Office (CTO) to the Ridge as he comes to address the beneficiaries.

State BJP general secretary Trilok Jamwal said the prime minister’s roadshow will cover the half-a-kilometre distance from CTO to Rani Jhansi Park.

“It is a matter of pride for Himachal Pradesh that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has chosen Shimla for the rally on the occasion of completion of eight years of his government at the Centre,” Jamwal said.

PM Modi is also scheduled to visit Dharamshala in June where he will address chief secretaries of various states.