Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Seychelles from June 27 to June 29 on a state visit aimed at strengthening bilateral relations and marking a key national celebration. The visit comes at the invitation of Seychelles President Dr Patrick Herminie, and it will include participation in the country’s Golden Jubilee National Day celebrations.

The Ministry of External Affairs said the visit will focus on reviewing cooperation between the two countries across multiple sectors. It also said the visit will include high-level discussions, ceremonial events, and engagements with political leaders and the Indian community in Seychelles.

PM Modi’s Seychelles visit schedule

Prime Minister Modi will hold official talks with President Patrick Herminie during the visit. The two leaders will review the full range of bilateral cooperation and discuss regional and international issues of mutual interest.

PM Modi will also attend the National Day celebrations of Seychelles as the Guest of Honour. A contingent of Indian defence forces and two Indian Navy ships will take part in the celebrations, reflecting defence and maritime cooperation between the two countries.

The Prime Minister will also address the National Assembly of Seychelles. He is expected to meet members of the Indian diaspora during the visit.

A statement from the Ministry of External Affairs said, “Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi will undertake a State Visit to Seychelles from 27-29 June 2026 to attend the Golden Jubilee celebrations of the National Day of Seychelles as the Guest of Honour.”

Why is Seychelles important for India’s regional strategy?

India described Seychelles as a key maritime partner in the Indian Ocean region. The two countries share long-standing ties built on historical, cultural, and people-to-people connections.

The Ministry said Seychelles holds a special place in India’s Vision MAHASAGAR, which focuses on mutual growth, security cooperation, and regional stability across the Global South. Both countries are expected to reaffirm their commitment to expanding cooperation in defence, maritime security, and development partnerships.

ALSO READ Govt normalises commercial LPG supply, sectoral supply restrictions also withdrawn

The visit also marks PM Modi’s return to Seychelles after his last visit in 2015. Officials said the trip will help strengthen strategic cooperation in the Indian Ocean region and support long-term diplomatic engagement.

The Ministry added that the visit will reinforce “the strong and enduring friendship between India and Seychelles” and help expand ties across all sectors.