scorecardresearch
Follow Us

  • MORE MARKET STATS
Must Read
Pause slide

PM Modi to visit Morbi bridge collapse site on Tuesday: Gujarat CMO 

The Gujarat Chief Minister’s Office announced that Modi would visit Morbi on Tuesday afternoon.

Written by PTI
Updated:
PM Modi to visit Morbi bridge collapse site on Tuesday: Gujarat CMO 
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File photo: PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday will visit Gujarat’s Morbi where at least 134 people were killed when a suspension bridge collapsed into the Machchhu river. The Gujarat Chief Minister’s Office announced that Modi would visit Morbi on Tuesday afternoon.

Rescue operations were in full swing at Morbi, around 300 km from Gujarat capital Gandhinagar, with teams of the National Disaster Response Force, State Disaster Response Force, Indian Air Force, Army and Navy joining local personnel in the effort.

Also read| Morbi bridge collapse: Gujarat govt forms five-member panel to probe incident, three NDRF teams rushed to spot

Also Read

Modi, who is on a visit to Gujarat, paid tributes to those who died in Sunday’s bridge collapse. “I am in Kevadia, but my heart goes out to those who died in the Morbi bridge collapse tragedy,” the prime minister said as he got emotional.

Also read| Gujarat: Suspension bridge that collapsed in Morbi reopened 5 days ago, lacked fitness certificate; death toll mounts to 132

Troupes from across the country had come to Kevadia to perform traditional dances, but the programme was cancelled due to the present circumstances, he said

More Stories on
Gujarat
Narendra Modi

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.