PM Modi to virtually attend petroleum university’s convocation on Saturday

November 19, 2020 9:26 PM

During the convocation, the prime minister will also lay the foundation stones of a 45-MW production plant of monocrystalline solar photo voltaic panel and the Centre of Excellence on Water Technology.

About 2,600 students would be getting their degrees and diplomas at the convocation.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the eighth convocation ceremony of the Pandit Deendayal Petroleum University, Gandhinagar on Saturday via video-conferencing, his office said on Thursday.

The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said Modi will inaugurate the Innovation and Incubation Centre-Technology Business Incubation, the Translational Research Centre and the Sports Complex at the university as well.

About 2,600 students would be getting their degrees and diplomas at the convocation.

