PM Modi to unveil Netaji’s hologram statue on Jan 23 at India Gate

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will unveil a hologram statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose at India Gate in New Delhi on January 23, the 125th birth anniversary of the Azad Hind Fauj founder.

The Prime Minister said that a grand statue of the iconic freedom fighter will be installed at India Gate as a symbol of India’s indebtedness to him. He said that till the statue made of granite is completed, a hologram statue would be present at the same place.

“At a time when the entire nation is marking the 125th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, I am glad to share that his grand statue, made of granite, will be installed at India Gate. This would be a symbol of India’s indebtedness to him,” tweeted PM Modi.

Till the grand statue of Netaji Bose is completed, a hologram statue of his would be present at the same place. I will unveil the hologram statue on 23rd January, Netaji’s birth anniversary. pic.twitter.com/jsxFJwEkSJ — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 21, 2022

According to reports, the dimension of the granite statue will be 28 feet long and six feet wide. The statue will be installed under a canopy at India Gate, which used to have a statue of King George V that was removed in 1968.

This year, the CPWD’s Republic Day parade will also be on the theme of Subhas Chandra Bose. Last year, the Central government had declared January 23 as Parakram Diwas. Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Museum has been set up at Red Fort New Delhi.

The news of the installation of Netaji’s statue at India Gate comes on a day when the government faced flak from the opposition over the decision to merge the flame at Amar Jawan Jyoti at India Gate with the immortal flame at the National War Memorial.