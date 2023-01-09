PM Modi to unveil foundation stones of ship repair facility, Pandu Port road project in Assam

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Friday unveil the foundation stones of a ship repair facility at Pandu in Guwahati and the connecting road to Pandu Port, according to an official statement.

The statement further said major initiatives worth more than Rs 1,016 crore planned for revamp of inland waterways in Assam till 2024-25.

To maintain the fairway of waterways, a sum of Rs 233 crore is set for dredging of Brahmaputra, Barak, Dhansiri and Kopili rivers, it added.

According to the statement, the comprehensive package to develop the National Waterways 2 (NW 2) (Brahmaputra) and NW 16 (Barak) has been enhanced to Rs 622 crore.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi will unveil the foundation stones for two major initiatives while inaugurating Maritime Skill Centre for Northeast to ramp up capacity in Pandu port in Guwahati on January 13, 2023.

“The other initiatives are the ship repair facility at Pandu Multi Modal terminal and an elevated road connecting with the Multi Modal Terminal at Pandu with National Highway 27 in Guwahati,” the statement said.

According to the statement, the ship repair facility at the Pandu Terminal will save time and money.

The facility will cater to vessels of IWT, government of Assam, IWAI, Indian Army, and those of private operators plying in NW-2 and 16, it said.