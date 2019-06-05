PM Modi to resolve Naga political issue in second term: BJP

By: |
Published: June 5, 2019 7:08:28 PM

The BJP in Nagaland Wednesday asserted that the decades-long Naga political problem will be resolved during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's second term in office.

The Modi government signed a framework agreement with the NSCN(IM) in August 2015 and six Naga nationalist political groups have joined the peace talks separately. (PTI/File Photo)

The BJP in Nagaland Wednesday asserted that the decades-long Naga political problem will be resolved during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s second term in office. The Naga issue was left unresolved during the 35-40 years of Congress regime, BJP leader and state Deputy Chief Minister Y Patton alleged here. The Modi government signed a framework agreement with the NSCN(IM) in August 2015 and six Naga nationalist political groups have joined the peace talks separately. But there has not been a breakthrough on the Naga problem.

“Prime Minister Modi led BJP government at the Centre will surely solve the Naga political issue during his time. So, let us all sincerely pray for him,” Patton said at a programme to celebrate the party’s return to power with a thumping majority at the Centre. The then prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee had recognized the unique history of the Nagas in 2003, he said.

About the People’s Democratic Alliance (PDA) government in Nagaland, of which the BJP is a part, Patton said, “We the 12 legislators (of the BJP) are with Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio…. There will be no crisis till 2023.” The assembly election is due in Nagaland in 2023. PDA alliance partners are the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party, the BJP, the National People’s Party, the Janata Dal (United) and Independents.

Follow financialexpress.com for all news and analysis on the Lok Sabha Elections 2019. Check Lok Sabha election 2019 schedule, Lok Sabha Constituency Details and updates on campaigning by Narendra Modi and Rahul Gandhi. Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. PM Modi to resolve Naga political issue in second term: BJP
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

NPA crisis: PSU banks staring at yet another spike in bad loans
Banking: Loan Loss
NPA crisis: PSU banks staring at yet another spike in bad loans
PSB banks bailout: Rs 2.5 lakh cr pumped in, yet Rs 4 lakh cr M-cap loss
PSB banks bailout: Rs 2.5 lakh cr pumped in, yet Rs 4 lakh cr M-cap loss
Allahabad Bank looks to recover Rs 2,000 crore bad loans per quarter
Allahabad Bank looks to recover Rs 2,000 crore bad loans per quarter
Exclusive: Delhi-Mumbai, Delhi-Kolkata in 12-14 hours? New Indian Railways train to be a dream come true!
RAILWAYS DREAM RUN!
Exclusive: Delhi-Mumbai, Delhi-Kolkata in 12-14 hours? New Indian Railways train to be a dream come true!
Indian Railways gets 1st trial corridor for semi-high speed trains; new tech allows for trials up to 250 kmph
Indian Railways gets 1st trial corridor for semi-high speed trains; new tech allows for trials up to 250 kmph
Vande Bharat Express sets new standards; becomes favourite among Indian Railways' passengers
Vande Bharat Express sets new standards; becomes favourite among Indian Railways' passengers
Hyundai Santro gets new updates for MY2019: Base Dlite trim renamed Era Executive
Hyundai Santro gets new updates for MY2019: Base Dlite trim renamed Era Executive
'No Helmet, No Petrol' Rule fails in Noida as violators continue to get fuel
'No Helmet, No Petrol' Rule fails in Noida as violators continue to get fuel
Honda CB300R Review: The next big hit for Honda, or is it?
Honda CB300R Review: The next big hit for Honda, or is it?
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition