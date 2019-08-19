PM Modi to receive UAE’s highest civilian award, the Order of Zayed, during two-day visit to Gulf nation

So far, six countries — Russia, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Palestine and Afghanistan — have given their highest award to Prime Minister Modi. (Reuters)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will receive the highest civilian award of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) — Order of Zayed — during his visit to the Gulf nation next week. The decoration was conferred earlier this year in recognition of his leadership in giving a big boost to bilateral relations between India and the UAE. The award is after the name of UAE’s founding father Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan. It assumes special significance as it was awarded to Prime Minister Modi in the year of the birth centenary of Sheikh Zayed.

Prime Minister Modi will be on a two-day visit to the United Arab Emirates on August 23-24. During the visit, he would be meeting Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to discuss bilateral, regional and international matters. This will be the first visit of Prime Minister Modi to the UAE in the second term. Last year in February, he visited UAE as Chief Guest at the World Government Summit.

Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has visited India twice — February 2016 and January 2017. In 2017, Nahyan was the Chief Guest at the Republic Day celebrations. The UAE is India’s third-largest trade partner with bilateral investments and an annual bilateral trade of about USD 60 billion. The Abu Dhabi is also the fourth-largest exporter of crude oil for New Delhi.

The visit also assumes significance in view of the case Pakistan has been desperately trying to make in the international community over India’s abrogation of Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir.

So far, six countries — Russia, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Palestine and Afghanistan — have given their highest award to Prime Minister Modi. This year in April, Russia conferred The Order of St Andrew the Apostle which is both the highest and the oldest state decoration of Moscow. The United Nations too has conferred its highest environmental recognition — The Champions of the Earth award — to Prime Minister Modi.

The Prime Minister would also visit Bahrain on August 24-25. This will be the first-ever Prime Ministerial visit from India to Bahrain.