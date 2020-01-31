No reason to feel defensive, back CAA strongly: PM Modi tells NDA leaders

Govt has nothing wrong as far as CAA in concerned, PM Modi told NDA leaders. (File Photo)

PM Modi on CAA: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday asserted that his government has no reason to feel defensive about the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and asked NDA leaders to back the measure strongly in Parliament.

A BJP ally told PTI after the meeting that Modi asked the NDA leaders, who met to strategise as Parliament’s Budget Session began on Friday, to aggressively take on the opposition’s charge that the amended citizenship law discriminated against Muslims and said that minorities are as much “ours as other citizens are”.

The government has done nothing wrong as far as the amended Citizenship Act is concerned and has no reason to feel defensive about, he said, according to the ally, who did not wish to be quoted.

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) leaders also hailed the prime minister for the Bodo accord and settlement of Bru tribe members in Tripura.

Opposition leaders have said they will raise the issue of nationwide protests against the CAA in the session, as they accused the Modi government of arrogance and making no effort to reach out to protesters.

Opposition protests during President’s Parliament address

Registering strong protest against the NPR, NRC and the amended Citizenship Act, leaders of 14 opposition parties, including the Congress, wore black arm bands during the president’s address today to both the Houses of Parliament, saying it was “shameful” on the part of the government to claim the CAA as an achievement.

The opposition leaders earlier also staged a protest outside Mahatma Gandhi’s statue in Parliament complex and raised slogans against the government while standing in solidarity with those protesting against the National Population Register (NPR), National Register of Citizens (NRC) and Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

Sources said various opposition parties would move amendments on President Ram Nath Kovind’s address seeking te removal of reference made to the passage of the CAA from it.