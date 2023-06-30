PM Modi to meet Council of Ministers next week amid buzz over major reshuffle ahead of 2024 polls

In the run-up to the Lok Sabha elections next year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be chairing a meeting of the Union Council of Ministers on July 3. A decision on a reshuffle of the Cabinet is likely to be taken in the meeting.

A string of zone-wise meetings of the state BJP leaders with party leadership in the first week of July is likely to be the BJP’s last major attempt to re-organise the party and the government before the general elections.

This development comes after PM Modi held hectic deliberations with top BJP leaders, including Home Minister Amit Shah and party chief JP Nadda, triggering speculation about a possible reshuffle of his Council of Ministers.

The BJP leadership is contemplating bringing in some senior leaders from the states to the Centre – both in the government and the party. Sources said the organisational revamp might include a few more new general secretaries and secretaries at the national level.

Meanwhile, BJP leaders from the eastern and northeastern states have been called for a meeting in Guwahati on July 6, the northern, central and western state leaders will meet in New Delhi on July 7 and leaders from the southern states will gather in Hyderabad on July 8, where changes in the organisation at the central level and the state will be decided, The Indian Express reported.

The BJP, which has already initiated efforts to reinvent the NDA and secure its position even in the event of a possible fall in tally, wants to breathe fresh air in feud-hit state units and get the house in order before the big test in 2024.

Its first focus is expected to be on the states going to Assembly polls this year – Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana and Mizoram.