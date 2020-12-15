  • MORE MARKET STATS

PM Modi to lay renewable energy park foundation stone in Kutch

December 15, 2020 5:10 AM

The hybrid park, to be developed near Vighakot village, is spread across 72600 hectares where wind as well as solar energy would be produced simultaneously. The 30-GW capacity park is located just six km away from the international border.

Due to the plant, nearly eight lakh people across the parch regions of Mundra, Lakhpat, Abdasa and Nakhatrana of the district will get benefit.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation of the world’s largest hybrid renewable energy park in the bordering Kutch district on Tuesday.



Sources in the state energy department said the park was bifurcated in two zones. First zone would be spread across 49,600 hectares where energy would be generated from hybrid sources — solar as well as wind. The second zone to be developed on 23000 hectares will be dedicated to wind energy generation solely.

Already, land has been allotted to major players in the green energy sectors, including that of Adani Group (19000 hectares), Suzlon (9500 hectares), NTPC (9,500 hectares), Gujarat Industries Power Company (4750 hectares), Gujarat State Electricity Corporation (6650 hectares) and Solar Energy Corporation of India to name a few.

The project of national importance is expected to play a crucial role in achieving the Government of India’s target of 175-GW green power generation capacity. The government is expecting more than Rs 1 lakh crore investment in the upcoming hybrid park.

Besides the hybrid park, PM Modi will lay the foundation of a fully automated milk processing and packing plant at Sarhad dairy near Anjar town. The Rs 121-crore plant will have the capacity to process 2 lakh litres of milk per day. The PM will also lay foundation of a desalination plant near the famous tourist point white desert.

Due to the plant, nearly eight lakh people across the parch regions of Mundra, Lakhpat, Abdasa and Nakhatrana of the district will get benefit.

 

