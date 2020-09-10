  • MORE MARKET STATS

PM Modi to launch three schemes worth Rs 901 crore in Bihar: Sushil Modi

By: |
September 10, 2020 11:09 PM

Sushil Modi said the PM will inaugurate the 193-km pipeline of Durgapur-Banka section, which has been built at a cost of Rs 634 crore, and a Rs 131-crore LPG bottling plant at Banka.

PM Modi will launch the schemes at a function held through video conference. (PTI Photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch three schemes for Bihar worth Rs 901 crore on Sunday, the state’s Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi said here.

Modi will launch the schemes at a function held through video conference, he said.

Related News

Sushil Modi said the PM will inaugurate the 193-km pipeline of Durgapur-Banka section, which has been built at a cost of Rs 634 crore, and a Rs 131-crore LPG bottling plant at Banka.

He will also inaugurate a new LPG plant at Sugauli in East Champaran district, the deputy CM said.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Dharmendra Pradhan will address the function, too, he added.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. PM Modi to launch three schemes worth Rs 901 crore in Bihar Sushil Modi
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
130% of Maharashtra population are Marathas, can’t be compared to marginalized sections: SC
2Abrogation of Article 370 removed obstacles in development of J&K, Ladakh: Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi
3House, govt to take call on Deputy Speaker election: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla