PM Modi to inaugurate Kartavya Path at 7 PM today, unveil Netaji statue

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the newly-christened Kartavya Path and unveil a statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose at the India Gate in Delhi on Thursday at 7 pm.

The inauguration comes in the backdrop of PM Modi’s ‘Panch Pran (five resolves) for New India in Amrit Kaal’ made during his Independence Day speech, with the second resolve being to remove “any trace of colonial mindset”.

The stretch from Rashtrapati Bhavan to India Gate has been renamed as Kartavya Path, and revamped under the Modi government’s ambitious Central Vista redevelopment project.

The statue of Bose, which will be unveiled by the Prime Minister, is being installed at the same place where a hologram of Netaji was unveiled earlier this year on Parakram Diwas (January 23) by the PM. Crafted by Arun Yogiraj, the 28 feet tall statue has been carved from a monolithic granite stone and weighs 65 MT.

Central Vista envisages a new triangular Parliament building, a common central secretariat, revamping the three-km Rajpath (now renamed Kartavya Path), a new PM’s residence and office, and a new vice-president’s enclave.

The facilities at the Kartavya Path will exhibit beautified landscapes, as well as red granite walkways which will have lawns, more greenery, refurbished canals, vending kiosks, state-wise food stalls, new amenity blocks as well as improved signages. Moreover, there will be new pedestrian underpasses, upgraded night lighting, new exhibition panels, among other features.

An official in the Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry said that police personnel and about 80 security guards will be deployed to ensure no theft or damage is done to the facilities.

In the canal area, a total of 19 acres have been revamped and aerators have been fitted in them, and boating will be allowed in two canals, one near Krishi Bhawan and the other at the Vanijya Bhawan. There are 16 bridges in the stretch.

A parking space for 1,125 vehicles has been created in the stretch and for 35 buses near the India Gate.

A total of 74 historic light poles and all chain links have been restored and over 900 new light poles have been installed.