PM Modi to inaugurate conference on vigilance and anti-corruption

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) organises the national conference, coinciding with the “Vigilance Awareness Week”, which is observed from October 27 to November 2 every year.
The activities in the conference would be focussed on vigilance issues aimed at raising awareness and reaffirming India’s commitment to the promotion of integrity and probity in public life through citizens’ participation.
