  • MORE MARKET STATS

PM Modi to inaugurate conference on vigilance and anti-corruption

By: |
October 25, 2020 3:02 PM

The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) on Sunday said the theme of the conference is "vigilant India, prosperous India".

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) organises the national conference, coinciding with the "Vigilance Awareness Week", which is observed from October 27 to November 2 every year. (File photo: IE)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the national conference on vigilance and anti-corruption on Tuesday via video-conferencing. The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) on Sunday said the theme of the conference is “vigilant India, prosperous India”.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) organises the national conference, coinciding with the “Vigilance Awareness Week”, which is observed from October 27 to November 2 every year.

Related News

The activities in the conference would be focussed on vigilance issues aimed at raising awareness and reaffirming India’s commitment to the promotion of integrity and probity in public life through citizens’ participation.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. PM Modi to inaugurate conference on vigilance and anti-corruption
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Devendra Fadnavis will now realise COVID-19 situation is serious: Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut
2BJP launches training programme to prepare booth-level workers for 2022 Delhi civic body polls
3Mann Ki Baat: PM Narendra Modi urges people to celebrate festivals with modesty in times of Covid-19