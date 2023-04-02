scorecardresearch
PM Modi to inaugurate CBI’s diamond jubilee celebrations on Monday

He will release a postage stamp and a commemorative coin marking the diamond jubilee celebration year of the CBI. The prime minister will also launch the agency’s Twitter handle.

Written by PTI
PM Modi
PM Modi (File/PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the diamond jubilee celebrations of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) here on April 3, his office said on Sunday.

During the programme, an investiture ceremony for recipients of President’s Police Medal for Distinguished Service and Gold Medal for Best Investigating Officers of the CBI will be held wherein he will present medals to the recipients, a statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said.

Prime Minister Modi will inaugurate the diamond jubilee celebrations of the CBI on April 3 at 12 noon at Vigyan Bhawan, it said.

He will also inaugurate the newly constructed office complexes of the CBI in Shillong, Pune and Nagpur.

He will release a postage stamp and a commemorative coin marking the diamond jubilee celebration year of the CBI. The prime minister will also launch the agency’s Twitter handle.

The CBI was established by a resolution of the Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India dated April 1, 1963.

First published on: 02-04-2023 at 11:19 IST

