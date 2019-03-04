PM Modi to inaugurate Ahmedabad Metro today, will launch Shram Yogi Man Dhan Scheme on Tuesday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Representational Image).

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is visiting his home state Gujarat on March 4 and 5, where he will launch several development projects, including the first phase of Ahmedabad Metro. He will also launch a pension scheme for workers in the unorgnaised sector on Tuesday.

During the first leg of his two day visit, he will launch several development projects in Jannangar, Jaspur and Ahmedabad on March 4, which also includes inauguration of first phase of Ahmedabad Metro.

The Prime Minister will also dedicate a 750 bed annexe at Guru Gobind Singh hospital to the nation in Jamnagar. He will also dedicate Sauni irrigation project to the country and flag off Bandra-Jamnagar Humsagar Express.

Prime Minister Modi will inaugurate the first phase of Ahmedabad Metro at the Vastral Gam Metro Station and will lay the foundation stone for the second phase. While the first phase of Ahmedabad Metro has a total length of over 40 kilometers, including an underground part of 6.5 kilometers, the second phase approved by the Union cabinet will have a total length of over 28 kilometers.

Pradhan Mantri Shram Yogi Man Dhan Yojana

During the second leg of Gujarat visit, he will visit Adalaj and Vastran and will launch Pradhan Mantri Shram Yogi Man Dhan Yojana which will provide a Rs 3,000 monthly pension to the workers in unorganised sector and domestic helps.

In the interim budget, NDA government has announced Pradhan Mantri Shram Yogi Maan-dhan (PM-SYM) scheme to ensure old age protection for unorganized workers whose monthly income is Rs 15,000 per month or less.

Under the pension scheme, each subscriber will receive minimum assured pension of Rs 3000 per month after attaining the age of 60 years.

The pension scheme is expected to benefit over 10 crore workers in the unorganised sector.