PM Modi to hold 2 rallies in Madhya Pradesh; BJP says it’s start of campaign

By: | Updated: February 10, 2019 7:52 PM

The BJP lost power in Madhya Pradesh to the Congress after 15 years in a closely contested Assembly election last November.

The Congress won by-election to the Ratlam Lok Sabha seat in 2015, increasing its tally by one.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will kick-start BJP’s Lok Sabha campaign in Madhya Pradesh with rallies on February 15 and 16, the party said here Sunday. State BJP chief Rakesh Singh said Modi would address a public meeting at Hoshangabad on February 15 and at Dhar on February 16. “The BJP will start its campaign in the state for coming Lok Sabha polls with these two rallies,” he said, though the elections are yet to be announced. Congress chief Rahul Gandhi had addressed a farmers’ gathering in Bhopal Friday.

The BJP lost power in Madhya Pradesh to the Congress after 15 years in a closely contested Assembly election last November. There are 29 Lok Sabha seats in the state. In 2014, the BJP had won 27 seats while the Congress managed to win only two. The Congress won by-election to the Ratlam Lok Sabha seat in 2015, increasing its tally by one.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. PM Modi to hold 2 rallies in Madhya Pradesh; BJP says it’s start of campaign
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
BONANZA FOR RAILWAY PASSENGERS!
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Bonanza for Indian Railways passengers! Travel in faster, state-of-the-art coaches soon
Bonanza for Indian Railways passengers! Travel in faster, state-of-the-art coaches soon
Vande Bharat Express promises 3 things! Train 18 is future of rail travel
Vande Bharat Express promises 3 things! Train 18 is future of rail travel
India likely to surpass UK in the world's largest economy rankings: PwC
Vibrant India
India likely to surpass UK in the world's largest economy rankings: PwC
India likely to achieve universal household electrification by January-end
India likely to achieve universal household electrification by January-end
India can be $5 trillion economy in 7-8 years: Suresh Prabhu
India can be $5 trillion economy in 7-8 years: Suresh Prabhu
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
Auto Reviews
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition