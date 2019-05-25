PM Modi to give preference to talent over seniority in expected bureaucratic rejig

By: |
Published: May 25, 2019 3:57:34 AM

The new government might also choose to empanel two batches of Indian Administrative Service in one go to create a larger pool of officials to choose from for appointment to key positions.

 

The new government might also choose to empanel two batches of Indian Administrative Service in one go to create a larger pool of officials to choose from for appointment to key positions.

Once he is sworn in for the second time as prime minister, Narendra Modi will likely reshuffle the top bureaucracy in a major way, in an exercise that will see over a dozen secretaries to the government in key ministries either finding themselves in new positions in the Union government or being sent back to their parent (state) cadres. According to sources, 70-year old Pramod Kumar Misra (retired Gujarat-cadre IAS officer), currently additional principal secretary to the PM, might be elevated to the coveted role of principal secretary in the PMO. Also, Kuniyil Kailashnathan, 1979-batch Gujarat cadre IAS officer, currently principal secretary to the Gujarat CM, will join the PMO with a crucial assignment.

With Cabinet secretary PK Sinha’s extended term ending on June 14, either the home secretary Rajiv Gauba or defence secretary Sanjay Mitra will move to Raisina Hill to assume the chair of the country’s senior-most civil servant. The sources also said corporate affairs secretary Injeti Srinivas could move in to the North Block to take charge of one of the key departments in the finance ministry.
With a feeling in some circles that a talent crunch was faced by sections of the bureaucracy during the current government’s term, which sometimes put the political establishment in a tight spot, Modi is keen the officialdom is imparted with more co-mpetence so the next government starts on a more agile note.

While lateral entry of technocrats and domain experts has been tried of late, this policy may get buttressed in the new government. “The PM has always emphasized on giving weight to talent and the suitability of a person for a particular post rather than seniority or other preferences. He is of the view that bureaucrats should have minimum 2-year tenure in all top level posts,” a source said.
The new government might also choose to empanel two batches of Indian Administrative Service in one go to create a larger pool of officials to choose from for appointment to key positions.

Recently, the government has shortlisted nine people for appointment at joint secretary level in revenue, financial services, economic affairs, agriculture and farmers welfare departments.

Follow financialexpress.com for all news and analysis on the Lok Sabha Elections 2019. Check Lok Sabha election 2019 schedule, Lok Sabha Constituency Details and updates on campaigning by Narendra Modi and Rahul Gandhi. Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. PM Modi to give preference to talent over seniority in expected bureaucratic rejig
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

Modi's win to push reforms, but these economic challenges must be tackled, no matter who wins polls
Modi's win to push reforms, but these economic challenges must be tackled, no matter who wins polls
World’s top 10 fastest growing cities are all from India; check which cities made it to Oxford list
World’s top 10 fastest growing cities are all from India; check which cities made it to Oxford list
Your rice may not come from one of top 10 producing states if govt’s first-of-a-kind plan works
Your rice may not come from one of top 10 producing states if govt’s first-of-a-kind plan works
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition