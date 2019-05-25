PM Modi to give preference to talent over seniority in expected bureaucratic rejig

Once he is sworn in for the second time as prime minister, Narendra Modi will likely reshuffle the top bureaucracy in a major way, in an exercise that will see over a dozen secretaries to the government in key ministries either finding themselves in new positions in the Union government or being sent back to their parent (state) cadres. According to sources, 70-year old Pramod Kumar Misra (retired Gujarat-cadre IAS officer), currently additional principal secretary to the PM, might be elevated to the coveted role of principal secretary in the PMO. Also, Kuniyil Kailashnathan, 1979-batch Gujarat cadre IAS officer, currently principal secretary to the Gujarat CM, will join the PMO with a crucial assignment. With Cabinet secretary PK Sinha\u2019s extended term ending on June 14, either the home secretary Rajiv Gauba or defence secretary Sanjay Mitra will move to Raisina Hill to assume the chair of the country\u2019s senior-most civil servant. The sources also said corporate affairs secretary Injeti Srinivas could move in to the North Block to take charge of one of the key departments in the finance ministry. With a feeling in some circles that a talent crunch was faced by sections of the bureaucracy during the current government\u2019s term, which sometimes put the political establishment in a tight spot, Modi is keen the officialdom is imparted with more co-mpetence so the next government starts on a more agile note. While lateral entry of technocrats and domain experts has been tried of late, this policy may get buttressed in the new government. \u201cThe PM has always emphasized on giving weight to talent and the suitability of a person for a particular post rather than seniority or other preferences. He is of the view that bureaucrats should have minimum 2-year tenure in all top level posts,\u201d a source said. The new government might also choose to empanel two batches of Indian Administrative Service in one go to create a larger pool of officials to choose from for appointment to key positions. Recently, the government has shortlisted nine people for appointment at joint secretary level in revenue, financial services, economic affairs, agriculture and farmers welfare departments.