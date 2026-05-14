Prime Minister Narendra Modi will embark on a five country tour from Friday — marking his first foray into the Gulf region since war erupted across West Asia. The six day trip will begin with a layover in UAE before the PM heads to a cluster of four European nations. The meetings will focus on expanding cooperation in a range of areas, including energy, defence and technology.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs, the diplomatic whirlwind will begin with a “short halt in the UAE” on May 15. He will join a “pivotal” meeting with President Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan before departing the same day. PM Modi will be in the Netherlands from May 15 to 17 before pivoting to Scandinavia for a visit to Sweden and Norway. He is slated to attend the third India-Nordic Summit in Oslo on May 18.

Visit to the UAE

MEA spokesperson Sibi George said during a recent briefing that the leaders would “discuss bilateral ties, energy cooperation and regional issues” — an engagement that underscores a “pressing requirement to secure India’s energy imports” amid the Iran war and Strait of Hormuz closure.

The Ministry of External Affairs noted during a briefing that the visit “follows recent developments around OPEC pipelines”. India meets a lot of its energy requirements from the UAE and discussions will likely focus on ways to strengthen energy security and protect vital “purchases of natural gas and petroleum products”. The Gulf country had recently decided to leave OPEC amid tensions in West Asia.

PM Modi and President Al Nahyan are also expected to discuss regional and global issues of mutual interest. The visit also comes amid significant regional hostilities — including a strike on a petroleum complex in Fujairah that “injured three Indians”.

Visit to the Netherlands

The second leg of his visit will take Modi to the Netherlands at the invitation of Prime Minister Rob Jetten. An official statement from the MEA said he would be in the country till May 17 — with bilateral talks and other engagements on the schedule.

“During the visit, the Prime Minister will hold bilateral talks with the Prime Minister of the Netherlands. He will also meet their Majesties, King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima. The Prime Minister is also expected to address the Indian community and meet top business leaders of the Netherlands,” confirmed MEA spokesperson Sibi George.

Visit to Sweden and Norway

PM Modi will travel to Gothenburg in Sweden on May 17 at the invitation of Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson. He had earlier visited the country in 2018 for the first-ever India-Nordic Summit.

PM Modi will hold bilateral talks with PM Kristersson to review the entire gamut of bilateral relations and explore new avenues of cooperation to enhance bilateral trade, which has reached USD 7.75 billion (2025), and Swedish FDI into India which has reached USD 2.825 billion (2000 – 2025), as well as collaboration in green transition, AI, emerging technologies, startups, resilient supply chains, defence, space, climate action and people-to-people ties. The two Prime Ministers will also address the European Round Table for Industry, a leading pan-European business leaders forum, along with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

He will head to neighbouring Norway on May 18 for the 3rd India-Nordic Summit and bilateral engagements. This will be his first visit to the country and also mark the first Prime Ministerial visit from India to Norway in 43 years.

He will call on King Harald V and Queen Sonja during the visit — the first Indian PM to call on the Norwegian royals. Modi will also lead bilateral talks with Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre and address the India-Norway Business and Research Summit along with the Norwegian Prime Minister.

“The visit will provide an opportunity to review the progress made in India-Norway relations and explore avenues to further strengthen them, with a focus on trade and investment, capitalizing on the India – EFTA Trade and Economic Partnership Agreement, as well as on clean and green tech and blue economy. The visit will also be an opportunity to induce momentum in bilateral trade worth around USD 2.73 billion (2024), and investments by Norway’s Government Pension Fund (GPFG) of close to USD 28 billion in the Indian capital market,” the MEA wrote in a statement.

The 3rd India-Nordic Summit will take place in Oslo on 19 May 2026. Prime Minister Modi will be joined by several Nordic leaders including Støre and Kristersson as well as Denmark PM Mette Frederiksen, Finland’s Petteri Orpo and Iceland PM Kristrún Frostadóttir.

Visit to Italy

The lengthy trip will culminate with a visit to Italy on May 19. Modi will call PM Giorgia Meloni and President Sergio Mattarella during the visit. It comes against the backdrop of a strong momentum in bilateral ties with both sides proactively implementing the Joint Strategic Action Plan 2025-2029 —, a comprehensive road map for cooperation in various sectors including in bilateral trade.