MPs from the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) kicked-off the Parliamentary party meet on Tuesday with felicitations for Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The MPs congratulated the PM on the historic India-US trade deal followed by chants of ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’. The meeting is attended by MPs from the BJP, TDP, JD(U), LJP (R), Shiv Sena, JD(S) and other NDA partners.

The meeting started at 9:30 am in New Delhi and sees the participation of senior leaders from the NDA. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, BJP national president Nitin Nabin, along with all NDA ministers and MPs, are expected to attend the meeting.

What’s on agenda

In such meetings, PM Modi usually talks about the government’s priorities in Parliament and broader political matters. He also gives MPs key points to share with the public, especially in their constituencies. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to speak to the MPs during the meeting. He is likely to discuss several political and governance-related issues, according to a report by PTI.

A major highlight of the meeting is the felicitation of PM Modi following the landmark trade agreement confirmed with the US (under the Trump administration). This is being framed as a massive boost for the Indian economy.

The meeting serves to prepare a counter-strategy against the Opposition (INDIA bloc), specifically regarding the heated debates in Lok Sabha over the Motion of Thanks on the President’s Address and recent controversies involving former Army Chief General M.M. Naravane’s unpublished memoirs.

Parliament Budget Session Schedule

The Budget Session of Parliament will have 30 sittings spread over 65 days and will end on April 2. The first phase began on January 28 and will continue till February 13. The second phase will start on March 9.

Currently, nine bills are pending in the Lok Sabha. These include the Developing India Education Foundation Bill 2025, the Securities Markets Code 2025, and the Constitution (129th Amendment) Bill 2024. These bills are under review by parliamentary standing committees or select committees.

Major disruption in the Lok Sabha

Meanwhile, a major disruption took place in the Lok Sabha on Monday during Rahul Gandhi’s speech. Referring to an unpublished book by former Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane, he said that four Chinese tanks had reached the Ladakh border.

As soon as he made the remark, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh objected, followed by Home Minister Amit Shah. The Speaker later stopped Rahul Gandhi from continuing, citing parliamentary rules.

Rahul Gandhi claimed that the four Chinese tanks had reached the Ladakh border on August 31, 2020.