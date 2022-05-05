scorecardresearch

  • MORE MARKET STATS

PM Modi to chair high-level meet to review heatwave, monsoon season preparedness today

They said Modi is expected to hold seven to eight meetings during the day following his return from the three-day visit to as many European countries.

Written by PTI
pm narendra modi
The prime minister will immediately attend office after arriving here, they said. (File photo: PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair here on Thursday an important review meeting on preparedness to deal with the heatwave affecting parts of the country and the upcoming monsoon season, government sources said.

They said Modi is expected to hold seven to eight meetings during the day following his return from the three-day visit to as many European countries.The prime minister will immediately attend office after arriving here, they said. Several parts of the country have logged all-time high temperatures under the impact of the torrid heatwave.

Also Read
More Stories on
heatwave
Narendra Modi

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.