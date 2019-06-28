PM Modi to be back with ‘Manni ki Baat’ from Sunday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will return with his monthly radio broadcast 'Mann ki Baat' from June 30.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will return with his monthly radio broadcast ‘Mann ki Baat’ from June 30. On February 24, days before the Lok Sabha elections were announced, he had suspended his monthly broadcast for March and April.

Confident of his return, Modi had said he will be back with the programme on the last Sunday of May. The BJP-led NDA returned to power with a massive mandate and Modi was sworn in as the prime minister on May 30.

In his first term, Modi had addressed the nation on 53 occasions through his monthly broadcast after coming to power in 2014.

While discontinuing the programme, Modi had said he was doing so keeping in mind healthy democratic traditions.

