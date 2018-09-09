PM Modi to address valedictory session of BJP National Executive meeting today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will today address the valedictory session of the BJP National Executive meeting in Delhi today. The meeting which was jointly inaugurated by Modi and BJP president Amit Shah on Saturday is being attended by its party bigwigs, key leaders from all states and office bearers. PM Modi who is expected to speak post-afternoon, is likely to highlight the steps taken by his government towards social justice, economic successes and eliminating corruption.

On Saturday, Shah in his opening remarks highlighted the contribution of late PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee in building the party and the nation. The meeting was earlier slated to be held in August but it was deferred due to poor health and subsequent death of Vajpayee.

Describing the grand alliance of the opposition parties as an eyewash, Shah asked the party workers to expose the opposition. He said that parties that are in the grand alliance have been defeated by the BJP.

“Such an alliance will not make any difference,” Shah said.

Briefing the media, BJP leader and Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that Shah asserted that the no-confidence motion brought by the opposition against the NDA government “shows their frustration”. “The BJP led government is working on making India, while Congress is indulging in politics of breaking India,” Shah said.

Shah also said that the next Lok Sabha will be fought on the basis of Modi government’s achievements and asked party workers to take government’s good works to the people. “Youth, poor, woman and every section has been touched by the NDA government’s schemes,” he said.

The BJP president also spoke about Kerala floods and asked party workers to keep contributing for the rehabilitation. On National Register of Citizens (NRC), he said that the government is committed to implement it and it will not tolerate illegal infiltrations.

“The NDA government-led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is moving in the direction to double farmers’ income by taking several initiatives. The National Executive hailed the Prime Minister for his vision,” Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said on the first day of the two-day National Executive meet.

The National Executive also had lauded PM Modi for his initiatives to rise MSP, Soil Health Card scheme and Fasal Bima Yojana for the welfare of the farmers. Besides, it also decided to defer the organisational elections to pave the way for Amit Shah to continue as President until the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.