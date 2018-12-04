PM Modi terms Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Mata Ki Jai remark as disrespect to motherland

“Congress has come up with a “fatwa” that I should not begin rallies with ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’,” PM Modi said. (ANI)

Stepping up his attack against the Congress, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today slammed Congress President Rahul Gandhi for his remarks over Modi’s style of beginning his speeches with chants of ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’ and said that the Congress should be ashamed for saying such a thing which shows their “disrespect for our motherland”.

The political leaders are campaigning for their parties ahead of the crucial Assembly polls on December 7 in Rajasthan, where both ruling BJP and Congress parties have high stakes. Both the parties are looking at making inroads in Rajasthan which otherwise see a trend of alternate regime change between BJP and Congress.

“Congress has come up with a “fatwa” that I should not begin rallies with “Bharat Mata Ki Jai”. How can they deny this? They must be ashamed of even saying such a thing. This shows their disrespect for our motherland,” Modi said in the rally. He was addressing a poll rally in Sikar while his opponent Rahul Gandhi made the remarks at a rally in Alwar in the poll-bound state.

The PM also countered Congress’ remarks on surgical strike and said when the soldiers returned home after carrying out the surgical strike, the whole country was filled with passion and energy and enthusiasm, it appeared as if Congress party was observing a condolence meet.

“Desh ke jawan surgical strike karke aaye toh poora desh josh aur jazbe se bhara tha par Congress mein aise lag raha tha jaise koi shok sabha hai. Aapne jab khabar suni apko shak hua? Congress office mein baithe ‘naamdar’ keh rahe the Modi jhuth bol rahe ho,” Modi alleged.

Earlier, PM Modi alleged that Kartarpur went to Pakistan at the time of independence because the party’s leaders of that time had no vision and they did not respect the Sikh sentiments. Modi used the Kartarpur Sahib corridor issue in launching a scathing attack on the Congress and said the party will have to answer why this was not done 70 years ago.

Referring to the recent ground-breaking ceremony of the Kartarpur Sahib corridor across the International border of India-Pakistan, Modi said that correcting Congress’ mistakes was my destiny.

“They (Congress leaders) could not see anything beyond the ‘Rajgaddi’ so Kartarpura went into Pakistan. The credit of the Kartarpur corridor goes to your vote,” news agency PTI quoted him as saying.

The foundation stone for the corridor linking Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan’s Kartarpur to Dera Baba Nanak shrine in India’s Gurdaspur district was laid last week.