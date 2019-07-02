PM Modi talks tough on assault by BJP MLA, says such people should be kicked out of party

In this video still BJP MLA Akash Vijayvargiya is seen assaulting a civic official with a cricket bat in Indore. (PTI Photo)

Prime minister Narendra Modi came down heavily on BJP leader Akash Vijayvargiya after he was caught on camera assaulting a municipal corporation officer. At a BJP parliamentary meeting in New Delhi, Modi expressed anger over Akash’s actions and said that such people should be kicked out of the party. Akash is the son of BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya.

Modi told party MPs that anybody bringing bad name to the organisation with their conduct was ‘unacceptable’, news agency PTI said quoting party sources. “This sort of behaviour is not acceptable and those who encourage such behaviour should also be sacked,” PM Modi said at the meeting without naming anyone, adding that he does not care whose son he is, a clear reference to Kailash Vijayvargia, an influential leader who holds enormous clout within the organisation.

Indore MLA Akash Vijayvarigya had beaten a municipal corporation official with a cricket bat on June 26 when the officer was carrying out an anti-encroachment drive. Akash was arrested after a video of the incident went viral on social media.

Akash Vijayvargiya showed no remorse for the incident when he was asked on the issue. He was quoted as saying by ANI that “This is just the beginning, we will end this corruption & goondaism. ‘Aavedan, nivedan aur fir dana dan’ this is our line of action.” Akash also alleged that the municipal officials were demolising the houses on behest of Congress leaders who wanted to grab the land.

Akash had been sent to judicial custody till July 11 by a magistrate court following his arrest. The court had denied him bail. However, a special court in Bhopal grant the MLA bail on Saturday.

Earlier this week, Senior BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya had defended his son saying that both the parties had mishandled the issue. He said that his son and the Indore municipal official were kachhe khila (rookies). “It wasn’t a big issue but was made huge,” Vijayvargiya was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

At the parliamentary meet, the party also announced that Modi will launch BJP’s nationwide membership drive from Varanasi on July 6. The PM has asked party workers to plant five trees in every booth that they visit.