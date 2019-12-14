PM Modi today reviewed the progress of work done and deliberating on various aspects of cleaning river Ganga with a focus on ‘swachhta’, ‘aviralta’ and ‘nirmalta’. (ANI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday took a boat ride in river Ganga at Atal ghat in Kanpur. He was accompanied by Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath, Bihar Deputy CM Sushil Modi and Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat. Later, he chaired the first meeting of National Rejuvenation, Protection and Management of River Ganga Council (National Ganga Council) in Kanpur.

Kanpur: PM Modi takes a boat ride in river Ganga at Atal ghat, along with CM Yogi Adityanath, Bihar Dy CM Sushil Modi & Uttarakhand CM TS Rawat. He chaired the first meeting of National Rejuvenation, Protection and Management of River Ganga Council (National Ganga Council) today. pic.twitter.com/r0mk26QGAL — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) December 14, 2019

The first meeting of the Council was aimed at reinforcing the importance of a ‘Ganga-centric’ approach in all departments of the concerned states as well as the relevant central ministries. The cleanliness of Ganga is one of the key projects of the Modi government. Soon after taking over in 2014, the prime minister had launched ‘Namami Gange’ project.

PM Modi today reviewed the progress of work done and deliberating on various aspects of cleaning river Ganga with a focus on ‘swachhta’, ‘aviralta’ and ‘nirmalta’. According to a statement issued the prime minister’s office, PM Modi observed that Maa Ganga is the holiest river on the sub-continent and its rejuvenation should embody a shining example of cooperative federalism.

“For the first time, the Central Government had made a commitment of Rs. 20,000 crores for the period 2015-20 to the five states through which Ganga passes, to ensure adequate as well as uninterrupted water flows in the river. Rs. 7700 crores have already been spent so far, prominently for construction of new sewage treatment plants,” the statement said.

To fund Ganga rejuvenation projects, the central government has set up the Clean Ganga Fund to facilitate contributions from individuals, NRIs, and corporate entities. “PM has personally donated Rs. 16.53 crores to CGF, from the amount realized from the auction of the gifts he received since 2014 and the prize money of the Seoul Peace prize,” the statement said.