PM Modi takes potshots at Sharad Pawar over Pak remarks in Nashik rally, lauds Devendra Fadnavis

Donning headgear presented by a descendant of Shivaji Maharaj, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday targeted NCP chief Sharad Pawar over the latter’s remarks on Pakistan. Launching the BJP’s campaign for next month’s Assembly elections in Maharashtra, Modi also said the state suffered due to political instability in the past and lauded Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis for providing a “stable government” in the last five years, despite BJP not having a complete majority on its own.

On the decision of revoking provisions of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, Modi said this was the wish of 130 crore Indians. “The decision has been taken to save the Kashmiris from the cycle of violence, terror and separatism. They suffered for 40 years due to Delhi’s (previous Congress-led governments) wrong policies and 42,000 people were killed,” he said.

Instead of supporting the government on the decision taken in national interest, opposition leaders are making comments for their selfish political interests, Modi said. “When the country is united over the decision on Kashmir, Congress and NCP leaders have not cooperated,” he said. Without naming Rahul Gandhi, Modi said the Congress leaders are making comments which are being used by other countries and terror outfits against India. “I can understand the confusion of the Congress. But Sharad Pawar? I feel bad when an experienced leader like him makes wrong statements for votes.

He said he likes the neighbouring country. But every one knows where the terror factory is,” Modi said. Addressing a rally here as part of the conclusion of the ‘Mahajanadesh Yatra’ undertaken by Fadnavis to reach out to masses ahead of the Assembly polls, Modi said Maharashtra had not progressed as it should have. “Fadnavis provided a stable government with a push for development of the state. He worked with complete dedication. It is now Maharashtra’s turn to make use of his leadership qualities,” Modi said. The remarks are significant as the state goes to polls next month and are seen as an indication that Fadnavis will be the Chief Minister if BJP and allies get a second term.

Giving his own example, Modi said people of Gujarat had given him an opportunity to be the longest-serving chief minister of that state. “The manner in which I served the state with commitment and devotion, Fadnavis is also doing the same. Like me, he too will benefit,” Modi said. “For the first time in 60 years, a government has returned to power with much more numbers. When people give government the strength, the government can work better. See the 100 days performance (of BJP-led Central government). Are you happy,” he asked. In Maharashtra, only Fadnavis and late Vasantrao (Naik of Congress) provided stable governments, he said.

“The land of Phule, Ambedkar, Shivaji did not see a stable government for consecutive five years previously,” he said. Modi said Fadnavis had provided political stability, social harmony, law and order opportunities for investment, better facilities for farmers and ensured benefits of Central schemes for people of the state. He said people of the state have made up their minds to “bless” those who are working to fulfill their dreams and expectations. “The massive response to the yatra by Fadnavis and the culmination at Nashik in midst of “loktantra ka kumbh” (massive participation in the rally) give a clear message about what people of the state are thinking,”he said. “Fadnavis has covered 4000 km during his yatra and got blessings of crores of people. He has got the energy to serve the people better. I am taking some of that energy with me today,” Modi said.