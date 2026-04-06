Prime Minister Nrendra Modi left his security team mildly alarmed over the weekend after making an unexpected call amid events in Kerala. The senior politician visited multiple cities across the state and addressed rallies ahead of Assembly elections. But a brief interaction with his team has now gone viral after Modi made an unexpected request.

According to reports by Kerala Kaumudi and Manorama Online, the Prime Minister had just left the venue of an event in Pathanamthitta when he contacted the SPG officers. Local media reported that the unexpected call had initially sparked concern among his security team. But they were relieved to hear his request for purchase of a specific item after seeing it at the venue. Modi had reportedly been captivated by a Feng Shui-style crystal lotus paperweight and wished to have something similar sent to Delhi.

Kerala Kaumudi reported that the piece in question featured a lotus with 16 petals that spun while fixed to a surface.The organisers in charge of the green room had reportedly located and bought two such paperweights from a shop in Thiruvalla for the PM. Later that night, they travelled to the Thiruvalla PWD Guest House and handed the items over to the SPG team.

PM Modi met by massive unplanned ‘roadshow’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was met by thousands lining up along the road as he headed to the venue — standing on the footboard of his vehicle and waving as the cavalcade slowed down. The unplanned ‘roadshow’ reportedly left the PM surprised and he later noted that there were more people waiting for him on the roadside than there were at the stadium for the public meeting. Modi landed in Kochi and travelled to the Changanassery NSS College ground in Kottayam district by helicopter. He travelled to the Thiruvalla stadium in Pathanamthitta district by road.

PM Modi hailed BJP candidate Anoop Antony during the rally — noting that Kerala stood to gain while he might lose something personally. NDA candidates from other constituencies in Pathanamthitta district were also present on the dais.

“Anoop, the NDA candidate (for Thiruvalla), has worked with me for the past five years with unwavering dedication. He has been a trusted aide — quiet, sincere and tireless — working around the clock. I felt that Kerala needed the service and energy of this young leader. Today, I entrust Anoop to you to serve the people of Kerala,” he said.

Modi received several gifts, including a ‘kathakali’ headdress, a ‘vel’ — a divine spear-like weapon associated with Lord Murugan, an ‘Aranmula Kannadi’ – a unique handmade metal-alloy mirror, a Jesus Christ figurine and a Padayani Thappu — a traditional percussion instrument from Kerala. He briefly played the instrument on stage, evoking a huge response from the crowd.