Ayodhya verdict a step towards better future, says PM Modi

PM Modi says Supreme Court’s Ayodhya verdict was a step towards a better future. (File Photo/PTI)

PM Modi on Ayodhya verdict: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday described the Supreme Court verdict over the decades-old Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute in Ayodhya as a “step towards a better future”. Speaking at the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit 2019 in New Delhi, PM Modi said the top court’s decision showed that people of the country want a better tomorrow.

He pointed out that there were apprehensions regarding the outcome of the case, however, people of the country put all such concerns to rest.

“Even the Ram Mandir verdict is a move forward for a better India and a better tomorrow. The verdict came in the morning and everything was fine and settled by evening. This is because people wanted a better tomorrow,” PM Modi said.

The Supreme Court, in a unanimous verdict on November 9, said that the disputed 2.77-acre land in Ayodhya should be handed over to the deity Ram Lalla, paving way for construction of a Ram Temple. The 5-judge bench headed by the then Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi also directed the Centre to allot a 5-acre plot to the Sunni Waqf Board for building a mosque elsewhere in the town.

Also Read: PM Modi says SC verdict on Ayodhya will contribute to spirit of ‘Bharat bhakti’, appeals for peace and unity

Underlining that the people voted his government back to power as it worked as per its motto of ‘Sabka Sath Sabka Vikas’ for a better tomorrow, PM Modi referred to the removal of Article 370, Triple Talaq law as steps taken to address the people’s aspirations.

“Decision to remove Article 370 may have looked politically impossible but people of Jammu and Kashmir have a lot to look forward to. Removal of Triple Talaq has helped Muslim women to have a better future,” PM Modi said.