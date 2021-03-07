PM Modi speech today at Kolkata’s Brigade Ground: Here are the highlights

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday addressed a mega rally at Brigade Ground in Kolkata. The rally was organised a few days after the Election Commission the eight-phase Assembly elections in West Bengal.
PM Modi during his speech, made certain remarks on the current Mamata Banerjee-led state government and said that West Bengal will now lead towards development after election BJP to power.
Modi said CM Mamata Banerjee broke the trust when it comes to change. According to Modi, the state trusted Banerjee and her cadre broke to bring some change in Bengal and the TMC government broke the trust of people. this
Modi highlighted that the fight is now between the people and TMC-Congress-Left government. Stating that people want ‘shanti’, ‘sonar Bangla’, ‘pragatisheel Bangla’ and therefore, they will now fight with those who have an anti-Bengal attitude.
PM during his speech assures people that the dream of ‘sonar bangla’ will be fulfilled as the government is planning to aim for Bengal’s development along with increasing investment and protecting Bengal’s culture that will bring some change in the state.
“Next 25 years are very important for the development of Bengal,” Modi said, asserting that if the BJP government is selected, the next 5 years will be aimed at laying the foundation of Bengal’s development.
Modi said he has come to Kolkata to assure the people in the state that ‘Asol Poriborton,’ that is belief in Bengal’s development. He added that the BJP government will work hard for farmers, businessmen and the development of sisters and daughters.
Democratic system in Bengal will also be strengthened, Modi promised Bengal. He said that efforts will be made to re-establish public belief in govt systems, in the police, and the administration, which has been destroyed in the past.
Slamming Mamata Banerjee in Kolkata, Modi asked what all changes TMC has been able to bring change in the lives of common people in the last 10 years.
Citing the recent incident of an 80-year woman in Bengal on whom cruelty was unleashed, PM Modi said that commented on the treatment of women in the state. He later mocked Banerjee for not falling off the wagon, else the whole state would have become her enemy.