PM Modi speech today at Kolkata’s Brigade Ground: Here are the highlights

PM during his speech assures people that the dream of 'sonar bangla' will be fulfilled.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday addressed a mega rally at Brigade Ground in Kolkata. The rally was organised a few days after the Election Commission the eight-phase Assembly elections in West Bengal. The rally being the first major event organised by BJP ahead of the polls, witnessed record crowd presence. The idea to hold this rally was to set a tone for upcoming elections in West Bengal.

PM Modi during his speech, made certain remarks on the current Mamata Banerjee-led state government and said that West Bengal will now lead towards development after election BJP to power.

Here are some highlights of PM Modi’s speech: