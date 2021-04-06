PM Modi speech on BJP Sthapana Diwas: ‘Those who call BJP a poll-winning machine detached from hopes and expectations of countrymen’

Narendra Modi today said that the BJP is a campaign to win the hearts of countrymen.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said that the NDA government is evaluated by its delivery system and it’s unfortunate that if the Bharatiya Janata Party wins an election, it is called a poll wining machine. “Those who say that BJP is a machine to win elections, in a way they do not understand the maturity of India’s democracy. They do not understand the citizens of India. They do not understand the hopes and expectations and dreams of the citizens of India…The truth is that the BJP is not a poll wining machine, but is a continuous and uninterrupted campaign to win the hearts of the country and the countrymen,” he said.

Addressing the party workers on the occasion of BJP’s Sthapna Diwas, Prime Minister Modi today talked about senior party leaders who are now a part of the BJP’s ‘Margdarshak Mandal’. The PM also hit out at Congress, TMC and other regional parties for indulging in dynasty politics. “On behalf of every BJP worker, I pay homage to countless such great personalities like Dr. Shyamaprasad Mukherjee ji, Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay ji, Atal Bihari Vajpayee ji, Kushabhau Thakre ji, Rajmata Scindia ji. We have also been receiving the blessings of our seniors like Advani ji, Murali Manohar Joshi ji who have shaped the party and extended the party. I salute every such senior person who has dedicated his life to the party,” said PM Modi.

He said that it’s the power of Dr. Shyama Prasad Mukherjee’s sacrifice that the BJP could remove Article 370. “The power of Dr. Shyama Prasad Mukherjee’s sacrifice is that we can fulfil the dream of removing Article 370 and give constitutional rights to Kashmir. Our mantra has been -Vyakti Se Bada Dal Aur Dal Se Bada Desh. This tradition continues till date,” said the PM addressing BJP’s 41st foundation day.

PM Narendra Modi said that the BJP workers have relentlessly served countrymen during the COVID-19 pandemic. “Last year Corona created an unprecedented crisis in front of the entire country. Then all of you, forgetting your happiness and sorrow, continued to serve the countrymen. You pledged for ‘Seva Hi Sangathan’ and worked for it,” said PM Modi.

He said that today BJP finds association with the village and poor as they are witnessing the realisation of Antyodaya. “Today, the youth who are born in the 21st century is with the BJP, with the policies of the BJP, due to the efforts of the BJP,” he said.

He said that the BJP works on Gandhi’s principle of providing benefits to the last person in the queue. “Gandhiji used to say that decisions and schemes should benefit the person standing in the last line of the society. We have worked tirelessly to achieve that basic spirit. We have a working style – we do not take anything from anyone. We reach every person, work with full sensitivity to their need,” he said.

Hitting out at the opposition parties, PM Modi said that small farmers have never been the priority of previous governments. “These small farmers, the needs of these small farmers, have never been in the priorities of the governments that had been there before. But in the past years, these small farmers have been at the centre of every scheme related to agriculture formed by our government,” said PM Modi.

PM Modi said that a false narrative is being set against the BJP. “Today a false narrative is being set up- sometimes with regards to the CAA, sometimes with regards to the agricultural laws, sometimes with regards to the labour law. Every BJP worker has to understand that there is a well-intentioned politics behind it, this is a big conspiracy and its purpose is to create political instability in the country. Therefore, different kinds of rumours are spread in the country, confusion is being spread. Sometimes it is said that the constitution will be changed. It is said that reservation will be abolished. Sometimes it is said that citizenship will be taken away. All these are blatant lies, but they are quickly brought up by some people and organisations,” alleged PM Modi.

Raising the issue of dynasty politics, PM Modi said that parties that began with the help of local aspirations became a family-based party later. PM Modi said that these parties, who were wearing a mask of secularism, are finally being unmasked. He said that the BJP means defeating dynasty-based politics, the BJP means an opportunity to able leadership, it means transparency and good governance and it means ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikaas, Sabka Vishwas’.