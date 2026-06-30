Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday spoke to Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian. This is the first publicly-known call since Iran and the United States reached a 60-day ceasefire understanding aimed at reducing tensions in West Asia.

After the call, Modi posted on X, “Spoke with the President of Iran, Dr. Masoud Pezeshkian, on the recent developments in West Asia. Welcomed the progress made in the negotiations and expressed hope that continued efforts will lead to lasting peace in the region. Reiterated the importance of freedom of navigation in the Hormuz Strait for India and the World.”

Spoke with the President of Iran, Dr. Masoud Pezeshkian, on the recent developments in West Asia. Welcomed the progress made in the negotiations and expressed hope that continued efforts will lead to lasting peace in the region. Reiterated the importance of freedom of navigation… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 30, 2026

India backs dialogue and lasting peace

Modi welcomed the understanding reached between Iran and the United States and stressed the need for continued efforts to achieve lasting peace.

He reiterated India’s long-standing position that disputes should be resolved through dialogue and diplomacy. Modi also explained the importance of peace and stability in West Asia, and explained the need to protect freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz and ensure the uninterrupted flow of global trade.

Funeral invitation and India’s representation

The conversation came after Iranian President Pezeshkian had formally invited Modi to attend the funeral ceremonies for Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. India will be represented at the ceremony by Bihar Governor Lieutenant General (Retd) Syed Ata Hasnain and Minister of State for External Affairs Pabitra Margherita.

Diplomatic efforts continue regardless of fragile truce

Modi’s call comes as diplomatic efforts continue to preserve the fragile understanding between Iran and the United States following months of military escalation. India has consistently called for peaceful dialogue to resolve disputes in the region.

Although the ceasefire understanding remains in place, tensions have continued. Over the weekend, Iran launched ballistic missiles and drones targeting the US Ali Al Salem Air Base in Kuwait and the US Fifth Fleet headquarters in Bahrain in response to earlier American strikes on five Iranian coastal sites. Iran also said the Strait of Hormuz would remain under its control for 30 days under the Islamabad Memorandum and that ships would need to coordinate with Tehran before passing through. Both sides later reportedly agreed to stop further exchanges of attacks.

No direct US-Iran meeting planned

On Tuesday, US envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner arrived in Doha for talks with Qatari mediators. However, Qatar’s Foreign Ministry said they would not hold direct meetings with Iranian officials, despite US President Donald Trump saying earlier that a US-Iran meeting would take place.

Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmael Baqaei also said no meeting with the United States is currently planned. He added that Iran considers the US commitment to end the conflict “on all fronts” under the memorandum to be binding. Trump said the conflict is “almost won militarily” and described Iran’s denuclearisation as the main issue still to be resolved.

Meanwhile, Israel’s Defence Minister said Trump wants the Lebanon and Iran ceasefire talks to remain linked, while Israel prefers to handle them separately. Israel also said it has US backing to keep its forces in Lebanon until Hezbollah is disarmed.

The security threat level for the Strait of Hormuz has been raised to “substantial”, although commercial shipping through the vital waterway has continued without major disruption.