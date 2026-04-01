Prime Minister Narendra Modi whle speaking at a rally in Assam’s Dhemaji district on Wednesday said that the BJP will form government in the state for the third time with people’s blessings. The PM sounded the poll buggle ahead of the Assam Assembly Elections 2026 while comparing Assam’s earlier situation to after BJP’s rule. He said that while Assam was known for violence before, now major infrastructure developments have changed the face of the state. “BJP will spend Rs 5 lakh crore on Assam’s infrastructure,” PM Modi said, adding that only this party can can ensure further infrastructure development in the state.

PM Modi also announced that Assam will now be known for semiconductors along with tea. He also visited a tea estate in Assam’s Dibrugarh, where he spent time with workers and even took part in plucking tea leaves.

PM Modi’s Assam visit ahead of Assembly Election 2026

The visit came as part of his one-day trip to the poll-bound state, where he is scheduled to address two election rallies for BJP candidates. At the Manohari Tea Estate, Modi interacted with women workers and joined them in their daily work, placing freshly picked leaves into a traditional basket.

In a post on X, the Prime Minister appreciated the contribution of tea garden families, saying their dedication and hard work have added to Assam’s pride.

He spent around 30 minutes at the estate, speaking with the workers about their lives and challenges. The discussions touched on issues such as education, healthcare and wages. The women, dressed in traditional white sarees with red borders, also shared details about their culture, and the interaction ended on a lighter note with a group selfie.

Modi later shared photos from the visit, calling them glimpses from his time at the tea garden in Dibrugarh. He also watched a traditional Jhumur dance performance presented by the workers.

Later in the day, the Prime Minister is set to address public meetings at Gogamukh in Dhemaji district and Behali in Biswanath as part of his campaign.