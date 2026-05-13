Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken decisive personal action to conserve ‘fuel’ amid the global energy disruptions triggered by the Iran war, significantly reducing the size of his official convoy while incorporating electric vehicles (EVs) wherever feasible.



According to news agency ANI, citing sources, the convoy reduction maintains essential security protocols set by the Special Protection Group (SPG) but trims non-essential vehicles. This change was implemented immediately in Gujarat and Assam following PM Modi’s speech in Hyderabad, signalling a hands-on approach to national resource conservation without procuring new EVs.

Leading from the front, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reduced his convoy size significantly. This was implemented in his recent domestic visit. Reduction in vehicles was done while maintaining essential security components as per SPG protocol. The convoy size was reduced in… pic.twitter.com/QxH8lOrUx5 — ANI (@ANI) May 13, 2026

Public call to action: Cut fuel use, opt for public transport

On Sunday, PM Modi urged citizens nationwide to cut fuel consumption and prioritize public transport to mitigate the crisis. He also appealed to reduce gold purchases for at least one year, framing it as a collective sacrifice. “I call on citizens to reduce consumption of fuel and switch to public transport,” Modi emphasised in his address, directly linking the measures to the Iran war’s fallout on global energy supplies. This proactive stance positions the Prime Minister as a model for austerity, aligning personal cuts with broader national efforts to stabilize resources.

The Iran war has unleashed widespread energy shortages, prompting India’s leadership to innovate on conservation. PM Modi’s convoy overhaul, slimming vehicles while boosting EV integration, exemplifies top-down commitment. Sources noted the changes prioritise security without compromise, reflecting a strategic pivot amid escalating geopolitical tensions.