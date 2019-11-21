PM Modi should talk to experts, pol parties to tide over economic crisis: Mamata Banerjee

Murshidabad | Published: November 21, 2019 3:28:31 PM

Banerjee asserted that shoring up funds by selling off government stake in central public sector firms can only provide temporary respite.

mamata banerjee, economic crisis, narendra modi, indian economy, economy newsWhile an elected government should be allowed to work independently, “it should also seek opinion of all other parties” on issues affecting the country, the Trinamool Congress supremo noted.

Opposing the Centre’s decision to hive off or disinvest shares in several PSUs, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday contended that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should talk to experts and all political parties to tide over the economic crisis.

Banerjee asserted that shoring up funds by selling off government stake in central public sector firms can only provide temporary respite. “The Centre should look for a permanent solution instead of advocating stop gap measures. Unless there is economic stability, such measures cannot be the solution,” she told newspersons here.

While an elected government should be allowed to work independently, “it should also seek opinion of all other parties” on issues affecting the country, the Trinamool Congress supremo noted. “I feel the prime minister should talk to experts in the country and hold an all-party meeting to overcome the crisis,” she added.

In the biggest privatisation drive ever, the Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved sale of government’s stake in blue-chip oil firm BPCL, shipping firm Shipping Corporation of India and cargo mover Concor, and decided to cut shareholding in select public sector firms below 51 per cent to boost revenue collections that have been hit by the slowing economy.

