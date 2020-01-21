PM Modi should do ‘Naukri Par Charcha’, listen to people: CPI(M) leader Sitaram Yechury

By: |
New Delhi | Published: January 21, 2020 1:49:53 PM

"Modi should do a Naukri Par Charcha, and listen to the 'mann ki baat' of millions of jobless he has created with his policies like demonetisation and badly planned GST," he said in a tweet.

Sitaram Yechury, narendra modi, CPIM, naukri par charcha, pariksha par charcha, pariksha pe charchaQuoting a news report, Yechury charged that the “unemployment rate is the worst-ever in independent India”.

CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury on Tuesday slammed the government over dipping employment rates, saying Prime Minister Narendra Modi should conduct a “Naukri Par Charcha”. Quoting a news report, Yechury charged that the “unemployment rate is the worst-ever in independent India”. “Modi should do a Naukri Par Charcha, and listen to the ‘mann ki baat’ of millions of jobless he has created with his policies like demonetisation and badly planned GST,” he said in a tweet.

The prime minister had on Monday interacted with students during “Pariksha Pe Charcha” programme. Yechury added that “Unemployment rate is the worst-ever in independent India. 45% for those between 15-19 years of age. It is 37% for those between 20-24 years. Urban unemployment. This is 44% in urban India”.

Related News

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. PM Modi should do ‘Naukri Par Charcha’ listen to people CPI(M) leader Sitaram Yechury
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Budget 2020

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Delhi Elections 2020: Congress releases 2nd list of 7 candidates, Romesh Sabharwal pitted against Kejriwal
2BJP release second candidate list for Delhi polls, fields Sunil Yadav against CM Kejriwal
3RNG Awards: Democracy relies on uncovering facts, debate, says President Ramnath Kovind