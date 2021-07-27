PM Modi should convene all-party meet to discuss Pegasus issue: Mamata Banerjee

When asked whether she will lead the opposition parties, she said the country will lead the opposition unity.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee today said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should convene an all-party meet to discuss the Pegasus issue and decide on a Supreme Court-led probe. Banerjee made the remarks while talking to media persons after meeting PM Modi at his residence. Banerjee requested him to give her state more coronavirus vaccines based on its population.

Banerjee, who is on a five-day visit to Delhi, will be meeting NCP chief Sharad Pawar and Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi next. Banerjee would meet Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Thursday which she described as ‘chai pe charcha’ – a programme started by the BJP during the 2014 general election. The chief minister, who has urged opposition parties to come together to defeat the BJP, said that the unity of opposition parties will take shape on its own.

Banerjee today also met senior Congress leaders Kamal Nath and Anand Sharma. This is the first of her series of meetings with senior political leaders in the national capital after her assembly poll victory in Bengal.

Mamata Banerjee’s nephew and TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee’s name has also cropped up in the list of people who were allegedly spied upon using the Pegasus spyware. During her virtual address on July 21 which is observed as Shadhi Dibas in Bengal, Banerjee had said that she had plastered the camera of her phone and the opposition parties need to come together to plaster the Modi government. Banerjee is reportedly working to unite all the opposition parties in the run-up to the 2024 Lok Sabha election.